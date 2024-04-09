Sunyani revives industrious spirit with monumental elephant   

By Dennis Peprah



Sunyani, April 8, GNA – Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East, has unveiled a giant “fountain elephant statue” in the Bono Regional capital, signifying the renaissance of the ancient industrious spirit of the “Sunyanis”.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh and Mr Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the MP for Sunyani West, funded the construction of the “towering elephant” statue, well positioned to welcome visitors to the capital.



The inauguration added beauty to the pre-burial and funeral rites (Dotoyie) for the late Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Paramount Chief of the Sunyani Traditional Area, as hundreds of mourners gathered to pay their last respects at the weekend.



Mr Ameyaw-Cheremeh reassured of his commitment to taking the area’s development to the next level.



Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area, said the statue was in honour of the late paramount chief and depicted the life story of the Sunyani people.



She reminisced about the tradition and culture of the Sunyanis and paid glowing tribute to the late Nana Boahen Korkor I, hunter and the first chief of the town.



“Nana Korkor was a great hunter whose hunting prowess in elephants turned Sunyani into an economic hub, where people travelled from far and near to do business, “she said.



She commended the two MPs for funding the project, as well as their immeasurable contributions to the development of the Sunyani East and Sunyani West constituencies.



Nana Brayie equated the elephant spirit of the Sunyanis to the New Patriotic Party (NPP), which, according to her, had since deepened an “eternal bond” between the NPP and the Sunyani people.



Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio II, the Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Area, lauded the exceptional vision of the Sunyani Queenmother, describing her initiatives as inspiring.



Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executives, and a cross-section of the mourners were at the inauguration of the statue.



Known in private life as Christian Kwaakye, Nana Nkrawiri II, a retired educationist, born on May 31, 1946, became the Paramount Chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980.



He died in July 2023 after a short illness.

GNA

