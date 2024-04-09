December Polls: We will come after anyone who makes inciting comments—Henry Quartey 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 08, GNA—Mr Henry Quartey, Minister of the Interior, has cautioned the citizenry, especially social media commentators to desist from making inciting comments ahead of the December polls, or else the Police will come after them.

“Your statements and actions should not incite the public. You are entitled to free speech, free association, free movement, but we must be guarded by our statements not to create fear and panic.”

“This is not to victimize anybody but to follow the law to the latter. Social media commentators who find it very comfortable to threaten people and send all manner of statements to create fear and panic, we will look for you and let the court of competent jurisdiction take its course,” he said.

Mr Quartey gave the caution on Monday when he paid a working visit to the Ghana Police Service Headquarters in Accra.

He commended the Police for their discipline, professionalism and visibility which had tremendously reduced Ghana’s crime rate.

The Minister said security agencies would not interfere in the 2024 General Election but would ensure a free, fair and transparent process.

He said the Government would continue to retool the Police with the necessary accoutrement to discharge their duties professionally during the elections.

Mr Quartey said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo remained committed to resourcing the Police through the provision of adequate personnel and logistics.

He said as of 2016, Police staff strength was around 33,213 but as of 2023, it had increased to 46,116.

Thus, the Police Service had witnessed an increase of about 12,903 in staff addition.

The Minister said over 2,500 personnel stationed in Accra and Kumasi had been trained in high-risk operations to respond to critical operational situations.

“Today, the Police can boast of 1,854 vehicles and 3,954 motorbikes and since Ghana’s Independence, it is unprecedented that the Police Service now has helicopters.”

“Pilots were sent to South Africa to be trained and a hanger has also been built to house the aircraft,” he said.

He said the Government had provided adequate arms and ammunition, including bodily armored personnel carriers to combat crime in the country.

Also, 320 and 504 housing units at Tesano and Kwabenya respectively were commissioned for the Police.

Mr Quartey lauded Mr Ambrose Dery, former Minister of the Interior for the good work done.

“I have not come to stop whatever has been done but to continue from where he left off, to identify where we need to improve and be innovative together with the POMAB and Police Council.”

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police (IGP), said it was humbling to receive the Minster and congratulated him on his appointment as the sector minister.

He assured him of their unflinching support to ensure that Ghana remained peaceful.

Dr Dampare thanked the President for the support extended to the Police Service since taking over the helm of affairs and changing the dynamics of the Police.

He also thanked Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Mr Abrose Dery for their commitment and support to the Police Council.

The IGP commended Police personnel for their sacrifices and thanked Ghanaians for their understanding, unflinching support and constructive criticism.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

