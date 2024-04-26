Students encouraged to frequent libraries for holistic development, academic success

By Emelia B. Addae

Koforidua, April 26, GNA – Professor Samuel Donkor, the President of All Nations University, has urged students to read and utilise the libraries at least three to five times a week to become holistic graduates with high intellectual foundation.

He emphasised that diligent students could often be found in libraries studying, completing assignments, and delving into resources to create papers and projects.

Speaking at the 21st matriculation ceremony at the university in Koforidua, Prof Donkor warned that excessive use of social media would distract and hinder students from completing tasks and meeting deadlines.

The university, he said, aims to produce holistic graduates with strong soft skills complemented by a highly intellectual foundation.

To achieve total personality development, he encouraged the fresh students to attend chapel services, volunteer at events, and participate in career development sessions.

“Most professional associations have student chapters. Becoming a member can provide you with various personal, social, and professional contacts that will benefit you tremendously in your career,” he said.

