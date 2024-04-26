NCCE engages nursing mothers at Tswala on child protection, vote buying

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Tsawla (V/R), April 26, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region has engaged nursing mothers in the Tsawla community on the need for child protection and the detrimental effects of vote buying.

The sensitisation is part of the NCCE’s initiative to enlighten the public towards this year’s general election, on the theme: “Together we can build Ghana, So get involved.”

Mr Frank Eli Azumah, the District Programmes Officer, NCCE, clarified the perils of vote buying and noted that the menace did not only jeopardize the sanctity of Ghana’s democracy but also perpetuated the ascendancy of inept and corrupt leadership.

Mr Azumah educated the participants on the potential repercussions of vote buying, which included fines, imprisonment, and the erosion of national resources and development.

He also urged them to play pivotal roles in curbing the menace in the district.

Madam Victoria Afi Bosson, the Principal Civic Education Officer, implored the nursing mothers to embrace their maternal duties outlined in the Children’s Act 560 of 1998.

She said children must be shielded from neglect, discrimination, and abuse, emphasizing their pivotal role as the nation’s future custodians.

Providing unwavering support, guidance, and care for optimal child development was a cornerstone of national progress, ensuring a collective effort towards shaping a brighter future for Ghana, he said.

The nursing mothers pledged their commitment to fostering informed citizenship and fortifying democracy as the country prepares for the elections.

They lauded the NCCE’s initiative and also gave the assurance that the Tsawla community would stand to safeguard both democratic principles and the welfare of future generations.

