Stonebwoy signs global distribution deal with Warner Music’s Ada Worldwide

By Simon Asare

Accra, April 13, GNA – Ghanaian Afro-dancehall sensation Stonebwoy has inked a global distribution and label services deal with ADA Worldwide, the independent label and artiste services arm of Warner Music Group.

The partnership with ADA, which is through Stonebwoy’s own Burniton Music Group, also covers Stonebwoy’s upcoming sixth studio album, slated for release later this year.

“This deal marks another stride forward in bringing my music to the global stage via ADA’s network. My aim has always been to unite people through the fusion of African music (Afrobeats), Reggae, Dancehall, RnB, and Hip Hop.

“They say creativity flourishes in freedom, so owning my creativity is essential for me to make a meaningful contribution to the global music landscape,” Stonebwoy said after inking the deal.

Cat Kreidich, President, ADA Worldwide, stated, “Stonebwoy is in a league of his own. His genre-blending style has resonated with millions of fans around the globe, and he’s helped shine a light on the rich and vibrant sounds coming out of Africa.

“He’s spreading positivity, love, and unity with music that makes you move and makes you feel. We can’t wait to support his unique creative vision even further across the international stage.”

Casey Kobia, Stonebwoy’s Talent Manager, added, “I’m glad on behalf of KVO Talent to have brokered this global partnership between Warner Music’s ADA Worldwide and Stonebwoy’s label Burniton Music Group.

“The energy and excitement from the team at ADA since our first conversation has been just what is required to unlock the next chapter in Stonebwoy’s journey, and I am grateful to have him join this family. Special thanks to April Pope and Bryan Roberts for making this happen.”

The multi-faceted star continues to make his presence felt on the global stage, with his 5th Dimension debuting in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Reggae Albums chart.

His hit single “Blessing” garnered over one million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its debut, making him the quickest Ghanaian artist to achieve that milestone on the platform, among other achievements.

The Ghanaian music star is currently promoting his new single “Ekelebe,” featuring breakout Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck.

GNA

