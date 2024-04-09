Stay away from violence during school sports competitions – Dr Amankrah

By Stephen Asante

Accra, April 09, GNA – Dr. William Kwame Amankrah, Ashanti Regional Director of Education, has cautioned second-cycle educational institutions to avoid violence and acts of hooliganism during sports competitions.

They should at all times uphold sportsmanship, discipline and respect the rules of engagement at competitions.

Dr. Amankrah, addressing the closing ceremony of the 2024 Ashanti Regional Inter-Schools and Colleges Athletics Super Zonals Competition, in Kumasi, reminded the students that the sports competitions were not avenues for brawls and confrontations.

The age-old tradition of some schools bearing grudges against each other, which normally triggered vandalism at the least provocation, should cease, he noted.

He warned that the authorities had resolved not to hesitate in meting out the appropriate sanctions to schools and students who misbehaved at sports competitions.

It would be recalled that some forty-five (45) students of the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) were arrested by the police some six years ago, when the law enforcers tried to restore calm after the students clashed with other students during the Regional Inter-Schools’ Athletics Competition.

Dozens were left injured in the incident, which triggered a public outcry at the excessive use of force by the police in their engagement with the students.

Over the years, clashes among rival schools have created tension – some of them resulting in the destruction of property, including stadium seats, school buses, among others.

Dr Amankrah advised the students to stay focused on building their educational and sporting careers.

They should learn hard to justify the huge investment made in them by the Government as well as their parents.

The 2024 Regional Athletics Super Zonals Competition saw Prempeh College emerging as champions of the boys’ division with 142 points, followed by OWASS (123 points) and T. I. AMASS (91.5 points).

It was the fourth time since 1988 that Prempeh College had won the Competition, having emerged champions in 2019, 2006 and 2002.

In the girls’ division, St. Louis SHS were crowned the winners with 150.5 points, followed by T. I. AMASS (114 points) and KASS (94 points).

More than 40 schools participated in the Competition, involving some 22 events administered in accordance with the IAAF rules.

