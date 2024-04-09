NPC Ghana suspends seven members over misconduct

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April. 09, GNA – The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana (NPC Ghana) says it has suspended seven of its members for gross misconduct.

They were Elvis Alipui, Kenneth Kalai, Philip Richster, Charles Narh Teye, Mohammed Shabaan, Benjamin Charles Armah and Raphael Botsyo Kegbe.

A statement from NPC Ghana said it acted in accordance with its constitution which condemned false publications, negative public utterances, unwarranted letters to Foreign Missions and Embassies, and many others.

“Your actions and activities are not only infringement and flagrant breach of the NPC Ghana constitution, inimical to the development and promotion of Para-sport but has also brought the NPC Ghana and its Elected Officers, the Paralympic Movement in Ghana into disrepute and international ridicule and embarrassment,” it said.

It said the actions of these individuals had undermined the integrity and reputation of the organization and Paralympic Movement as a whole.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ghana urged the culprits to withdraw from all Para and amputee sports activities in Ghana with immediate effect.

“This suspension would remain in force until further notice. During this period, you are required to refrain from representing yourself as a member of the Paralympic Movement and all amputee sports in any capacity in Ghana and outside.”

The Committee pledged its commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism for Para sports and amputee sports.

GNA

