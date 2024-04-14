Situation in Middle East poses no immediate threat to Bulgaria’s national security, Cabinet says

Sofia, April 14 (BTA/GNA) – It was reported on Sunday morning here to caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev that there is no immediate threat to Bulgaria’s national security in view of the situation in the Middle East, the Government information service reported.

Earlier that night, Israel reported that Iran had directed over 200 drones and missiles into Israeli territory, while Iran said the attack was in response to the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus that killed senior Iranian military officers.

Glavchev convened a working meeting with the participation of the caretaker ministers of Defence Atanas Zapryanov and of Transport and Communications Georgi Gvozdeykov, caretaker Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Maria Dimitrova, Chief of Defence Emil Eftimov, as well as representatives of the security services.

The Government is closely monitoring the development of the situation and is ready to take further action if necessary. “Our main task is to preserve the lives and health of Bulgarian citizens in the region,” Glavchev was quoted as saying in a statement. So far, the Foreign Ministry has not received any requests for evacuation. At this stage there is no need to convene the Security Council under the Council of Ministers, the statement said.

BTA/GNA

