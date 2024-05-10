Indian troops leave the Maldives

New Delhi, May 10, (dpa/GNA) – At the urging of the Maldives, India has completely withdrawn its troops from the archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

A spokeswoman of Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu confirmed the move on Friday, the local media group Sun reported.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar had previously stated that the soldiers had been replaced by civilian personnel from India.

Indian soldiers have been stationed in the Maldives, a country of tropical islands and atolls south-west of Sri Lanka and India, since 2010.

They have been helping to monitor the huge marine area for illegal fishing and drug smuggling and also helped transport patients from remote islands to hospitals. Providing support in the event of disasters was also part of their mission.

The Maldives has traditionally fallen into India’s sphere of influence, although China increasingly seeks access to the strategically important Indian Ocean archipelago.

Relations between India and the Maldives have been strained for some time.

Muizzu campaigned on a pledge to reduce New Delhi’s influence in favour of a greater role for Beijing, and sought to end India’s military presence.

At the same time, he has intensified his country’s relations with China.

The Maldives is part of China’s Belt and Road infrastructure and investment initiative, but also receives development aid from India.

GNA

