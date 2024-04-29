Samia Nkrumah embodies wealth creation in Jomoro- Campaign Team 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, April 29, GNA – The Campaign Team for Madam Samia Yaba Nkrumah, an Independent Parliamentary Candidate (PC) for Jomoro Constituency, in the Western Region, has rallied the people to vote for her as the Member of Parliament (MP) to usher in a new wave of opportunities in the area.

According to the Team, Madam Nkrumah embodied wealth creation in Jomoro as her record of accomplishment as a former MP from 2008 to 2012 spoke volumes of her commitment to bring progress to the area.

Dr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, the Communications Director for the Team, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview, said: “Samia’s experience and dedication to fostering investments have the potential to revitalize the Constituency and uplift its residents. It will interest you to know that she brought electricity to Nzulenzu, which is a world UNESCO heritage site.”

He said the legacy of her tenure as the MP for Jomoro was a testament to her transformative leadership, saying under her stewardship, the area witnessed growth in social amenities, educational opportunities, and economic empowerment.

According to him, Madam Nkrumah would focus on sustainable solutions that were essential for the prosperity of Jomoro.

On some of her plans for the Constituency, Dr Kwesie said Madam Nkrumah would collaborate with her partners to bring an oil and gas technical school to Bawia to augment the existing oil and gas campaign.

“Her main focus will be to set up a coconut processing factory at Nuba community, to help revamp the coconut value chain for youth employment,” he stated.

He added: “Her advocacy for consensus-building and her commitment to her father’s vision of a united and just society could be instrumental in driving socio-economic progress on a larger scale.”

He, therefore, appealed to the people of Jomoro to vote massively for Madam Nkrumah as the MP to lead them to realise the kind of development they desired.

“Her dedication to the people of Jomoro, coupled with a proven track record of tangible results, makes her the ideal candidate to lead the constituency towards a brighter tomorrow,” he noted.

GNA

