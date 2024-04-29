Ada Noryami Kpe distributes computers to second-cycle schools

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu

Ada Foah, April 29, GNA – The Ada Noryami Kpe, a non-government organisation, has distributed 50 pieces of desktop computers to four second-cycle schools in Ada.

The beneficial schools are Ada Senior High School, Ada Senior High Technical School, Ada Technical Institute, and Bedeku Vocational Institute.

The organisation, whose members are indigenes of Ada in the diaspora, and Ghana have been at the forefront of spearheading development in Ada.

Naana Adede I, the Leader of the organisation, said it was a worry for the group when it learned that some schools in Ada had to rent computers from vendors to enable students to write their final year exams.

She said the Ada Noryami Kpe saw it as a responsibility to help improve academic performance in the area, hence the distribution of the computers to the schools to solve that renting problem.

She gave the assurance that they would work on adding to the number of computers in the various schools and ensuring that all students have access to one when needed.

She said they were committed to helping in the development of the area, noting that they were instrumental in the construction of a new emergency ward at the Ada East District Hospital and aided victims of the Akosombo dam spillage in Ada last October.

The heads of the various beneficiary schools expressed gratitude to the group and appealed to other organisations to come to the aid of the schools to augment the work the government was doing in the education sector.

GNA

