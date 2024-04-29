Eat healthy foods to attain anti-ageing goals — Nutritionist 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Ada, April 29, GNA – Mr. Raphael Kwabena Angmortey, the Nutrition Officer of Ada East, has said that beautiful, glowing, and anti-ageing skin is not necessarily based on cosmetic products but rather on eating a variety of fruits and vegetables.

Mr. Angmortey told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that most fruits and vegetables, such as blackberries, carrots, and tomatoes, are packed with antioxidant properties that delay or prevent ageing and other age-related disorders.

He mentioned that the skin is an outside layer that portrays problems in the internal body, hence the need to tackle and combat skin challenges from the core rather than using lotions, creams, and masks to cure the outer layer.

The Nutrition Officer said that fruits and vegetables contain vitamins that produce collagen, a protein that keeps the skin firm and elastic, protects the skin from sun damage, and reduces the appearance of wrinkles, among others.

He said that being conscious of the foods consumed, coupled with regular exercise, was essential to attaining beautiful, youthful skin.

He said fruits and vegetables had numerous other health-promoting benefits, such as anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, and anti-diabetic properties, needed for the entire body to function effectively.

He explained that foods that were rich in vitamin C supported collagen production for smooth and supple skin, adding that their anti-inflammatory properties helped to reduce the signs of ageing.

Mr. Angmortey cautioned against cosmetics, especially bleaching products, being used to reduce anti-ageing and other skin issues.

