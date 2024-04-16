Sam Jonah to launch GJA 75th Anniversary  

Accra, April 16, GNA – Sir Sam Jonah KBE, OSG will launch the 75th Anniversary of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, at 1300hours.

The ceremony would be chaired by Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng, a former Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), with Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Works and Housing, who is also the Caretaker, Information Minister, as a Special Guest of Honour.

It will be attended by media practitioners, partners, heads of media institutions, heads, and students of journalism and communication training institutions.

In a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency, Sir Jonah will deliver the Keynote Address to set the tone for the 75th Anniversary celebration, which is on the theme: “75 years of Excellence in Journalism: Past, Present and the Future”.

It said Sir Jonah would also unveil the 75th Anniversary Logo at the ceremony.

The GJA President, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, according to the statement, would speak on the theme for the anniversary to rally members around the flag of the Association.

The Chairman of the 75th Anniversary Planning Committee, Godwin Avenorgbo, will give an outline of activities planned for the anniversary, which will be climaxed at the 28th GJA Media Awards in September 2024.

Activities for the anniversary celebration will be undertaken in the regions to give it a national character.

“The National Executive of the GJA invites all members of the Association and well-wishers to come and join in the celebration of 75 years of excellence in journalism, “the statement said.

GNA

