Radiologist encourages students to pursue radiology 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah

Accra, April 19, GNA – Dr Rosemond Aboagye, a radiologist, has encouraged senior high school students to pursue radiology as more people were needed in that area of medicine.

The step would also help to improve health services in the country, especially as only five per cent of radiologists were currently in Ghana.

She whipped up the interest in radiology at a gathering with students at Accra Academy Senior High School in Accra on Friday.

Dr Aboagye, also a Paediatric Radiologist, asked the students to persevere in their studies and education to achieve their dreams.

She said it was prudent that students committed themselves and worked hard irrespective of the circumstances and failed attempts they might encounter on the road to success.

Speaking on the theme: “Achieving Academic Excellence Through Conscious Planning And Preparation,” she advised students to be guided by discipline, tolerance, and honesty as their way of life, as virtues were prerequisite for success.

Dr Aboagye entreated them not to give up despite the threat of failure and to keep up with their academic activities.

Using her life as an example, the CEO said what drove her journey was not to give up on herself, and that she remained resilient on her dreams and employed any available tool to achieve a successful life.

She pledged to continue to inspire and motivate young persons, including students and mentor them to ensure that their dreams became a reality.

Dr Aboagye was optimism that more opportunities would reach millions of people through partnership with other stakeholders to provide more resources for effective advocacy.

GNA

