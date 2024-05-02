Shooting of soldier at Kasoa: Suspect not our staff—National Security

Accra, May 02, GNA—The Ministry of National Security says Benlord Ababio, the suspect, who allegedly shot and killed a soldier at Millennium City, Kasoa, is not their staff.

“The Ministry wishes to put on record that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, who is currently in police custody, is not a staff of the Ministry of National Security,” a statement issued by the Ministry said.

It said the Ministry of National Security had taken note of a news item in circulation on social media, which alleged that a supposed staff of the Ministry, by name Benlord Ababio, in an incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at Millennium City, Kasoa, shot and killed a soldier.

The statement urged the public to disregard any news item that portrayed the suspect as a staff of the Ministry of National Security.

Lance Corporal Michael Danso was on Tuesday shot at Millennium City, Kasoa over a land dispute allegedly.

Investigations revealed that Omar owned a half plot of land in the area.

He sustained gunshot wounds and was rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa for medical attention.

However, he was later pronounced dead by the medical authorities.

Police has commenced investigations and has arrested one suspect by name Benlord Ababio, an alleged landguard.

GNA

