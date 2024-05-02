Use little resources available effectively – NCCE tells staff  

By Daniel Agbesi Latsu

Ho (V/R), May 2, GNA – Mr Oral Robert Amenyo, the Deputy Volta Regional Director, National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to the Commission’s staff to use resources available at their disposal effectively to achieve the desired results.

He said although the Commission was under-resourced, Ghanaians expected much from it, and it could not afford to disappoint.

Mr Amenyo made the appeal at a meeting with the NCCE Staff from the Oti and Volta regions during the 2024 May Day celebration in Ho, the Volta Regional capital.

“Let’s do our best to deliver though we are under-resourced,” he said and charged the staff to “use the low-hanging fruits” to reach out to Ghanaians.

Mr Amenyo reminded the staff to “stay away from active partisan politics” as Ghanaians would read so many meanings into the little things they did.

“Your daily bread matters so do not do anything that will lead you into dismissal.”

Mr Clement Kwasi Mamadu, Chairman, Volta and Oti regions, Public Service Workers Union of the Trades Union Congress, told the staff that the Union was working towards improving their

