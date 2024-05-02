GRA Boss charges Customs officers to be professional ahead of 2024 elections

Accra, May 2, GNA – Ms Julie Essiam, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has urged customs officers to uphold the tenets of professionalism in the 2024 general elections.

She said the Customs officers would play a key role in the upcoming elections and appealed to them to sacrifice their expertise to ensure peaceful elections.

Ms Essiam advised staff to exercise their franchise in a peaceful atmosphere devoid of activities that had the chance of causing violence.

The Commissioner-General said this at the Authority’s special May Day celebration at the head office in Accra.

The theme for this year’s May Day celebration is “Election 2024:The Role of Workers and Social Partners in Securing Peaceful Elections for National Development.”

She commended GRA workers for their selfless services to the nation, saying, “Without your commitment and sacrifices, we are nothing.”

“With humility, the management of the Authority expresses deepest gratitude for your contributions to the nation,” she said.

She announced that the leadership of the Authority would soon come up with a strategy christened a “90-day plan to mobilise revenue to meet its target.

Ms Essiam said GRA contributed about 70 per cent of the nation’s revenue to support the government’s developmental projects.

Tax payment, she said, was a collaborative effort and called on the citizens to build the culture of paying tax to develop the country.

Ms Essiam acknowledged the achievements, dedication, and contributions of retired and departed staff to the success of the Authority.

Mr Theophilus Ehun, National Chairman, GRA Workers Union, proposed a national dialogue for stakeholders to help sensitise the citizenry on the importance and benefits of paying tax.

He called on the Unions to support the management of the Authority to achieve its collaborative effort in collecting revenue for development projects.

Three new top managers were introduced to the staff to steer the affairs of the Authority.

They are Ms Pearl Nana Ama Darko, Commissioner of Support Services, GRA; Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, Commissioner, Customs Division, GRA; and Mr Edward Apenteng Gyamerah, Commissioner, Domestic Tax Revenue, GRA.

They both pledged to work diligently with the staff and the citizens to meet the targets of the Authority.

The May Day is marked as a holiday to celebrate the contributions of workers to national development.

It is celebrated with a parade by trade unions and labour associations at Independence Square in Accra.

GNA

