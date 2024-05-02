Dr Bawumia takes campaign tour to Western Region 

By Emmanuel Gamson

Takoradi, May 2, GNA – Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), is on a two-day campaign tour of the Western Region to canvass votes ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

He kicked off the tour on Wednesday, May 1, where he met drivers and market women at the Kojokrom Main Lorry Station, after which he embarked on a house-to-house campaign within the Kojokrom area.

He also held a special meeting with the Party’s Regional Executive Committee at the Raybow Hotel, Takoradi, on the same day.

He would begin the second day, Thursday, May 2, with a breakfast meeting with religious leaders, and proceed to pay a courtesy call to the members of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, in Sekondi.

At 1200 hours, Dr Bawumia would meet the fisherfolks at the European Town Fishing Harbour, Sekondi and commission the first phase of the Appiatse community reconstruction in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality at 1500 hours.

He would round up the tour with a meeting with the Small Scale Miners Association, artisans and youth groups in Tarkwa.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

