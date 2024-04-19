CAC dissociates itself from Alan’s Alliance

By Christopher Arko

Accra, April 19, GNA – Crusaders Against Corruption (CAC), a Political Pressure Group, has distanced itself from Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) which was inaugurated recently and led by Mr Alan Kyerematen.

The group in a statement refuted claims made by Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, a prominent member of the Movement for Change, suggesting their affiliation with the Movement for Change describing the assertions as completely false.

A statement signed by Emmanuel Wilson Jnr, the Chief Crusader, the group referenced an interview on April 17, where Mr Buaben Asamoah purported that the Crusaders Against Corruption had aligned with Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change.

Mr Wilson also clarified that these claims were not true and urged the public to disregard any suggestions linking them to the ARC.

“I want to put on record that the communication by Mr. Buaben Asamoah is misleading and not factually true. Neither myself nor my organisation is part of any alliance.

“I strongly dissociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” the statement read.

