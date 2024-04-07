Prioritise the development of Adaklu Waya – Assemblyman  

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Waya (V/R), April 7, GNA – Mr. Eugene Akpatsa, Assemblyman for Adaklu Waya Electoral Area in the Adaklu district, has appealed to the government and the Adaklu District Assembly to prioritize the development of Adaklu Waya.

He noted that the town’s roads needed urgent attention as the capital of the district.

Mr. Akpatsa, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Adaklu Waya, said a modern market should also be built for the town in addition to the existing animal market.

He stated that the market would help serve the needs of the people and open the community to other districts in the region and beyond.

He said it would also help improve the revenue generation of the Assembly.

Mr. Akpatsa disclosed that he was liaising with some non-governmental organizations to support farmers in the area with modern agricultural practices.

He bemoaned the absence of a toilet facility for the town and said he was working hard to lobby the Assembly to build one near the market.

The Assemblyman entreated the youth of the community to shy away from drugs as it would jeopardize their future.

He noted that many youths were unemployed, which he said did not augur well for the area, adding “the devil finds work for the ideal hand.”

Mr. Akpatsa encouraged those who could not continue with their education to learn a trade to become self-employed.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

