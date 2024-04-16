Political parties must prioritise quality, inclusive education in manifestos  

By Jesse Ampah Owusu, GNA

Accra, April 16, GNA – Mr William Boadi, Executive Director of Educate Africa Institute, an education policy think tank, has urged political parties to prioritise the provision of quality, equitable and inclusive education in their manifestos in the run up to the 2024 elections.

He said by prioritising policies that promoted quality, inclusivity, equity, and innovation, the country could unlock the full potential of its education system and empower future generations to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Mr Boadi said this in a news brief to the Ghana News Agency on his expectations on what political parties should have in their manifestos on education.

He said the educational policies outlined in the manifestos should reflect the aspirations and needs of Ghanaian students, teachers, and communities.

“Every Ghanaian child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background, geographical location, or ability.

“Political parties should pledge to invest in infrastructure, resources, and teacher training to ensure that schools provide a conducive learning environment for all students, including those with disabilities,” he added.

Mr Boadi called for the reform of the education curriculum to meet the evolving needs of society and equip students with the skills necessary for the 21st century.

That, he said, should include emphasis on digital literacy, critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

“Additionally, there should be a renewed focus on vocational and technical education to prepare students for the workforce and reduce unemployment,” he added.

Mr Boadi asked them to prioritise investment in technological infrastructure, digital literacy training for teachers and students, and the development of digital content and platforms tailored to the Ghanaian context.

He said they should also commit to improving teacher welfare, in terms of their salaries and allowances, access to professional development opportunities, and support for continuous learning.

Mr Boadi said political parties should promote community engagement in decision-making processes, encourage parental involvement in schools, and foster partnerships between schools and local organisations to support holistic development.

