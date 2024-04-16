Oguaamanhen extends gratitude to UCC for his honorary doctorate award   

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Cape Coast, April 16, GNA – Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, Omanhen of Oguaa Traditional Area, has expressed gratitude to the University of Cape Coast (UCC) for the conferment of a doctorate degree on him last Thursday in Cape Coast.

“I thank the management of UCC for appreciating and recognizing my efforts and contributions to the University and humanity,” he stated.

He expressed his appreciation at a short press conference at Emintsimadze Palace where he indicated that the award had encouraged him to do more for his people and the country at large.

The acknowledgment came after the University recognised him for his remarkable contributions to the development of society.

He was also honoured, particularly for his visionary leadership and distinguished service to the nation, the University, the global community and humanity in general.

He assured the University of his continued commitment to help resolve the challenges between the UCC and its neighbouring communities for conducive atmosphere for learning and teaching and social cohesion.

The Oguaamanhen expressed concern over the inability of many of its indigenes to access higher education and appealed to the University to adopt some basic schools in Cape Coast to help improve education in the area.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta indicated that progress had been made in bringing on board professors and academia to help train the younger ones in the area, but much needed to be done to groom the younger generation.

“It is very sad to see BECE results of some children in Cape Coast, this sends signals that education at the lower level is bad and need help,” he added.

He added that Cape Coast had the best schools in the country and the young ones must take advantage for their self-advancement to be able to contribute their quota to the social and economic development of the country.

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta called on academia in and abroad to come on board to support the course to see the Cape Coast they all envisaged for the generation.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

