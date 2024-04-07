Police Commander urges society to assist in fight against crime 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), April 7, GNA – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Richard Atobrah, Adaklu District Police Commander, has asked the public to assist the Police to fight crime.

He said the Police could not make any headway in the fight against crime without the cooperation of society.

ASP Atobrah said this when he addressed members of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana Edem Congregation at Adaklu Kodzobi as part of his tour of some churches in the Adaklu district to strike collaboration.

He reminded them that security was a shared responsibility, adding “you are our partners in fighting crime.”

ASP Atobrah advised the congregation to be security conscious at all times even in the chapels.

He stated that they should always report suspicious faces to the Police, adding “do not take the law into your own hands.”

ASP Atobrah urged the public to reach out to the Police on toll free lines 191, 112 and 18555 if they need to provide information or seek assistance.

He advised them to refrain from prank calls as it would make the Police not to respond to serious issues.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

