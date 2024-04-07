GNA General Manager mourns with Sunyaniman

By Regina Benneh/ Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Sunyani, April 7, GNA – Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, the General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), was among the mourners at the funeral rites of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late paramount chief of Sunyani.

Mr Owusu, a member of the Boahen Korkor royal family, attended the seven-day solemn funeral rites to honour the esteemed late ‘Sunyanimanhene’.

His presence at the funeral was a demonstration of his deep respect for the late Sunyani paramount chief.

The late Sunyanimanhene’s seven days funeral activities, which started on Monday 1st April 2024, witnessed fetish priests displaying their spiritual power and authority at the Sunyani Victoria Park.

Other subsequent funeral rites held at the Nana Bosoma II Royal Palace were attended by prominent political figures and flag bearers, including Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party, Mr John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress, Mr. Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen of the Movement for Change, and Nana Kwame Bediako of the New Force.

Their presence underscored the respect and honor they held for Nana Nkrawiri II.

Paramount Queen Mother Nana Akosua Dua Asor Sika Brayie II, alongside sub-chiefs, graciously welcomed mourners and delegations from both near and far, ensuring a dignified and solemn ceremony.

In attendance to pay their final respects to the late ‘Sunyanimanhene’ were Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, and various traditional leaders.

Their presence added a sense of reverence and tradition to the proceedings, honouring the legacy of the departed leader.

Nana Nkrawiri’s reign as a traditional ruler spanned an impressive 44 years and under his leadership, the people of Sunyani witnessed significant development and progress in their community and surrounding areas.

GNA

