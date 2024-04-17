Plan International Ghana, Safisana launch waste management campaign at Ashaiman 

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA

Ashaiman, April 17, GNA – Plan International Ghana, a non-profit organisation, in collaboration with Safisana Ghana Limited, an Ashiaman-based waste management company, has launched a pilot project to tackle waste management in that community.

The launch of the “Waste for Health and Wealth” aims to sensitise the public on making some meaningful living through waste management and ensuring healthy lifestyle.

The project is estimated to cost 200,000 euros and would be carried out within 10 months, Mrs Josephine Fiawornu, the Sponsorship Manager, Plan International-Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“It will target 5000 residents in Ashaiman for a sustainable waste management policy,” she said.

Mrs Fiawornu said waste management had been a major issue at Ashaiman and in Ghana generally, adding that all stakeholders must show commitment towards the success of the project

“This is first time Plan International is operating in a peri-urban community such as Ashaiman,” she said, and that the project would touch on the various waste management lapses affecting the residents and adjoining communities.

She said through well-coordinated community engagements, the pilot project would bring out innovative solutions to impact the various sectors within the local economy.

“Farmers, traders, truck operators, and formal and informal institutions, amongst others, would not be left out,” she stated.

Mr Elikplim Asilevi, the General Manager of Safisana Ghana Limited, said the company was converting organic waste into organic fertiliser, renewable electricity, and biogas to help improve the livelihood of the people in Ashaiman and that the project would amplify its work.

He said the exposure to waste posed health threats to the residents and that Safisana was bent on reducing such exposures to create a serene environment to promote healthy living.

GNA

