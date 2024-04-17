Flagbearers, Independent Presidential Candidates form Grand Coalition to win 2024 election 

Accra, April 17, GNA – Independent Presidential Candidates, Flagbearers and Movement Leaders have formed Grand Coalition Ghana (GCG) to contest and win the 2024 election, transforming Ghana and spurring socioeconomic wellbeing of the masses.

Describing the NPP and NDC as “agents of neocolonialism” they said the Coalition had come with transformative power and ideals to end the incompetence, corruption and nepotism displayed by the duopoly in the last 32 years.

At a media engagement after setting out their modalities, processes and procedures of operation, Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, Interim Leader, said the Grand Coalition Ghana believed that the time had come to prioritise the collective interests of all Ghanaians.

He said: “Our nation’s future depends on fostering unity, inclusivity, and a shared vision for sustaining a democratic system and leadership that bear the aspirations of the masses, with a focus on chiefs, faith-based communities, businesses, traders, the youth and professional bodies.”

The Interim Leader said the Coalition would develop economic systems with respective tax systems whilst creating an industrial authority with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) to enhance industrialisation, bank of innovation and entrepreneurs and support youth starters with creative business mind-sets.

He said the GCG transformative agenda would be to amend some provisions of the 1992 Constitution and replace the political parties with five pivot socio-cultural and economic constituencies of our nation.

“These pivots would be National House of Chiefs and Queen mothers, faith-based communities, youth, businesses, Industries and traders and Professional bodies,” Mr Osei Yeboah said.

He said under the GCG, Parliament would consist of nonpartisan representation of 191,140 seats for Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives, 32 seats for women, 16 seats for the youth, each representative from the 16 regions and finally 3 representatives from the persons living with disabilities (PWDs).

Founded on the principles of unity, integrity, and accountability, the Grand Coalition Ghana is an alliance of individuals and organisations like political parties, pressure groups, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Independent Presidential and Parliamentary Aspirants with the view to reengineer and rebuild Ghana.

The Coalition has a nine-member Presidential aspirants within which a Flagbearer would be elected on June 4 to lead the campaign trails, and it intends to win about 20 seats in Parliament.

The members are Rev Dr Samuel Worlanyo Mensah, Economist and Independent Presidential Candidate and Spokesperson for GCG; Jacob Osei Yeboah, Independent Presidential Candidate and Apostle Augustine Ankomah Darkwa Sarpong, President, Association of Parliamentary Candidates, Aspirants and Citizens of Ghana.

Others are Owura Ntim Agyarko, President, Aspirants for People’s Liberation Front (PLF); Tawiq Nkrumah Hemans; Dr Edward Ohene Kye, Entrepreneur and Cyber Security Specialist; Dr John Kpikpi, Apostle and Founder of The Rebuilding Nations Foundation; Mr Kenneth Kwame Asamoah, Founder and Leader, Action People’s Party (APP) and Mr Richmond Frimpong.

Prof Stephen Adei, Economist and former Chairperson of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), who graced the media engagement called on the Coalition to uphold a Ghana-first agenda, exhibiting competence, incorruptible leader and integrity.

He said the economic crises were exacerbating and “will stay with us for a long time,” therefore, Ghana needed a disciplined, honest and competent leadership together with a strong Civil Society Organisation, nonpartisan media and committed university professors and academics to bring development.

