Palestine Embassy marks Palestinian-Ghanaian Day with feast, sharing of foodstuffs to families 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, April 07, GNA—The Embassy of the State of Palestine Saturday marked the Palestinian-Ghanaian Day with a feast for children and sharing of foodstuffs to families.

The beneficiaries, numbering about 180 children and 150 adults, comprised Muslims and Christians living in deprived communities.

Mr Abdalfatah A.K. Alsattari, the Ambassador of the State of Palestine, said the event was organised every year in the month of Ramadan to show love to the vulnerable in society.

However, he said this year’s edition was being done with the Palestinian community in Ghana to show solidarity to Palestinians affected by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Ambassador thanked the Palestinian community in Ghana for supporting to make the event a success.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, advised Muslims ahead of the Eid al-Fitr celebrations to remain focused and demonstrate good attitude.

He urged them to celebrate in moderation devoid of any reckless behaviour.

Sheikh Shaibu said they should take advantage of the occasion to deepen relationships, be forgiving, patient and generous.

He urged them not to avail themselves as instrument of destruction for use by politicians ahead of the 2024 General Election.

“Let’s be guided by integrity and respect for the sanctity of human blood. We must be at the frontline of the campaign to rid our communities of corruption and evil; violence and wickedness; envy and covetousness, greed and every evil thing eating into the fabric of our nation,” he said.

Sheikh Shaibu expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and encouraged them not to lose hope in God.

“We are with you in prayers. We share in the pain and agony of anyone who has lost his or her life. We condemn the silence of the world against this injustice and for failing to restrain the hands of Israel.”

“The UN must come out and show justice in this particular regard so that everyone can feel the purposefulness of being part of a world body that can come to the aid of the weak and helpless in society.”

