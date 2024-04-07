America-based Ghanaian HR practitioner installed as new chief of A.B. Bokazo 

By P.K. Yankey, GNA

A.B. Bokazo (W/R), April 7, GNA – The Azanwule Family has installed a fifty-year old America-based Ghanaian Human Resource Recruiter, Mr Francis Amenlemah Blay-Mockey as the new Chief of A.B. Bokazo community in the Western Region.

The new chief, known by the stool name Nana Amihere Blay II, succeeded Nana Nwiah Amgboza IV, who died last year.

For seven months before his installation, Tufuhene John Yankey acted as the caretaker of the town.

Before he took the oath of office, allegiance and secrecy as Nana Blay II, he and the Queen Mother of the town, Obahyemaa Assuah Eba II were paraded through the principal streets of the community in a palanquin decorated with a rich traditional regalia amid brass band procession.

Addressing a crowd of traditional rulers from sister towns, visitors from Ghana and the Diaspora, his elders and subjects in the town, Nana Blay II thanked the caretaker for his zeal and commitment to hold the fort when the stool became vacant in the last seven months.

He appealed to the family, his elders and the entire community to support him to serve them humbly.

He asked them to live in harmony, saying; with unity of purpose, the fortunes of the community would change to witness an unprecedented transformation.

On some of his plans for the area, Nana Blay II pledged to establish an Education Endowment Fund to cater for the needs of brilliant but needy children, while upholding high standards of education in the community.

He said he would do everything in his power not to allow illegal mining activities to take place in the area.

He asked the community to pray to God to grant him the wisdom to administer his roles efficiently.

Obahyemaa Eba II thanked the caretaker for the swift move to install a new Chief.

She also thanked the Paramount Chief of Eastern Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III for giving a strong backing to make the installation a success.

She assured Nana Blay II of her resolve to support him and his elders to experience a successful reign.

The Chief of Menzezor, Nana Akye Blay II, advised the new Chief to be steadfast and fair in his new office.

The Chief of Ambainu, Nana Nyamekeh Fofole, asked the Chief to respect his subjects and collaborate with the family and elders in matters concerning the sale of lands.

The Queen mother of Basake, Obahyemaa Aba, advised the new Chief to bring peace and unity to help foster the growth of the area.

