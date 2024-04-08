Oti Regional NPP mourns late MCE 

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) April 8, GNA – The Oti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed regret over the death of Mr Bernard Aborkugya Mensah, former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Krachi East.

A statement issued on Sunday and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said,”We wish to express our condolence to the family of our late MCE, the NPP and the people of Oti Region for the loss of a great leader.”

The statement, signed by Mr Seidu Musah, the Regional Communication Director of NPP, said the late MCE’s death should be used as means of reuniting the Municipality to foster peace and development.

In the statement, the late MCE was described as exhibiting exemplified strength, resilient and candor, earning the respect and admiration of all who know him.

His contribution to the development of Krachi East and unwavering commitment to the principle of democracy will be remembered fondly, the statement said.

It, however, stated that final funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course as a mark of respect for his memory to the general public.

The statement directed all NPP flags in the region to fly at half mast for the next seven days.

