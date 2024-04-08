Chief Imam cautions Zongo youth against being used as agents for political violence   

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Wenchi, (B/R), April 8, GNA – Alhaji Umar Suallah, the Wenchi Municipal Deputy Chief Imam, has entreated Muslim youth not to engage in any political act that would tarnish and bring the image of Islam into disrepute and public ridicule as the 2024 election gathers momentum.

Rather, they must remain tolerant and help redeem the image of the Islamic religion, which according to him had been associated with violence in recent times.

He said the Zongo youth could do this if they remained bold and resisted pressures and attempts by politicians and political parties who might approach and lure them with gifts or monies and use them as tools to foment trouble in the electioneering campaign.

Islam, the Deputy Chief Imam, emphasised remained a peaceful and lovely religion, and reminded the Zongo youth that their actions and inactions in the electioneering could blemish or dirty the image of the religion.

Alhaji Suallah gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after some Islamic leaders and Imams offered prayers in favour of Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister of Energy as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Election 2024 Running-mate at Wenchi in the Bono Region.

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, a leading member and former youth organiser of the NPP in the Wenchi constituency, sought the Muslim prayers for Dr Opoku-Prempeh, also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia in Ashanti region.

Alhaji Suallah indicated that political violence would not do the country any good, rather derailed or draw back the nation’s development process.

He advised the Muslim youth to channel their exuberances into productive ventures, instead of allowing themselves to be used to cause chaos and political insurgency.

Alhaji Issa Ibrahim Bamba, the Wenchi Municipal Chief Imam, who led the Muslim prayers, said with faith and confidence, Allah would grant Dr Opoku-Prempeh’s choice of appointment as the running mate.

He said Allah had a purpose for everybody on earth and urged Dr Opoku-Prempeh to maintain his faith in Allah and do more to fulfil his divine purpose and ministry.

Alhaji Bamba said though Islamic leaders and Imams did not engage in partisan politics, they were ready to support any development-oriented government that sought to alleviate the plight of the masses.

On his part, Mr Adu said with the Muslim prayers, he was optimistic that the nod would fall on Dr Opoku-Prempeh as the NPP running mate, describing him as the best bet for the Vice President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia for the NPP to win the Election 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

