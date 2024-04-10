NPP Parliamentary Candidate pledges skill acquisition sponsorship for Ketu North constituents 

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Dzodze (V/R), April 10, GNA – Mr Enoch Amegbletor, the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ketu North Constituency has announced a groundbreaking initiative aimed at empowering constituents through skill acquisition.

In an interview, Mr Amegbletor unveiled plans to sponsor approximately 800 individuals to acquire artisan skills to mark a significant stride towards personal and national progress.

The 800 beneficiaries from each of the 38 Electoral areas within the Constituency would be engaged in hairdressing, carpentry, autoworks, electrical works, glazing, Welding and Fabrication, and Plumbing, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Mr Amegbletor told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that these invaluable skills would be provided free of charge to foster economic empowerment within the community.

He emphasized on the significance individual and national growth and urged constituents to seize this opportunity for self-improvement and empowerment, recognizing the invaluable contribution such skills could make towards building a prosperous and self-sufficient society.

The Parliamentary Candidate told interested individuals to submit their names to the NPP Electoral Area coordinators for validation.

He also, however, called on individuals and organisations to emulate the gesture and support the youth with gainful skills for the development of the country.

The constituents lauded the efforts of Mr Amegbletor and pledged to fully participate in the initiative.

