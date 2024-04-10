MTN Ghana Foundation celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Muslims in Tamale 

By Albert Futukpor

Tamale, April 10, GNA – MTN Ghana Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of MTN Ghana, a telecom company, has presented assorted food items amongst others to the Northern Regional Chief Imam and the Muslim community to support this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The items included a ram, bags of rice, packs of water, soft drinks, and cooking oil amongst others.

The gesture followed the successful climax of Ramadan (30 days of fasting and prayers) by Muslims across the country.

Mr Aseye Kwami Akude, Manager, Retail Experience, North, MTN Ghana, who handed over the items to the representative of the Regional Chief Imam in Tamale, said the gesture was to support the Regional Chief Imam and Muslims as they celebrated this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mr Akude said, “We know that during times like these, a lot of responsibilities also fall on the Regional Chief Imam’s office and for him to be able to meet some of these responsibilities and also extend some support to families and individuals, we present these items to him.”

He said the gesture, which was an annual activity of the company, was also replicated in some other regions in the country including Western, Ashanti, and Greater Accra.

He said MTN would set up stands at vantage points in the city (Tamale) to attend to the needs of its customers and extend appreciation to customers for their loyalty to the brand.

Alhaji Abdallah Abdul-Mumin, Chairman of Regional Central Mosque, who received the items on behalf of the Regional Chief Imam, lauded MTN Ghana Foundation for its continuous show of love to the Muslim community in the country, especially during the climax of the annual Ramadan.

He said the gesture showed that “MTN cherishes the community in which they have found themselves. They appreciate the fact that they are in the midst of people and want to associate with them in times of prayer and thanksgiving.”

He prayed for the company to expand and continue to touch lives, expressing gratitude to the company for the gesture.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

