TTU to celebrate 70 years of life 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Effia(WR) April 10, GNA – The Management of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) is embarking on year-long planned activities to herald the journey of seven decades of academic excellence.

The platinum jubilee with five pillars of activities: Education, Sanitation, sports, health, and entertainment/ Arts would tell the TTU story from its birth through the changing phases to its present status as well as showcasing the many laurels, growth, and advancement.

Reverend Professor Frank John Eshun, the Vice Chancellor of the University said this in an engagement with the media within the Sekondi Takoradi to open up on the plans for the celebration and solicit publicity and fundraising support to make the anniversary a memorable one.

He said the transformational impact of the University on the social, moral, and economic lives of many Ghanaians who had either passed through the walls of the university or associated with it could not be quantified.

“We exemplify excellence, Innovation and quality academic services,” the VC added.

Rev. Professor Eshun said there were many milestones to praise the good Lord for and appreciate stakeholders, alumni, and the student body for standing with the University to gather the rich heritage despite some challenges.

“We are confident in our modest gains and look forward into the future with more hopes to become the centre of Excellence in Technical Education not just in Ghana but across the subregion.”

Professor Micah Bondzie, the Pro VC and Chairman of the Anniversary Planning Committee said the celebration would consolidate gains made for the many years of existence, and enhance industrial/CEO relationships to better produce qualified graduates for the job market while improving Teaching and Learning methodologies.

“We also hope to engage all our alumni from far and near…obviously we want to inspire the future with more growth poles for the University.”

GNA

