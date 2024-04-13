NPP Parliamentary Candidate finances reshaping of Ayeremu road

By Kingsley Mamore

Dambai (O/R) April 13, GNA – Mr Michael Yaw Gyato, the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krachi East constituency has responded positively to the request by the Chiefs and residents on the deplorable nature of their road network.

The communities were the Aborkugya, Papaye, Chantai, Kpachiri, Ayeremu, Kelentin, Koffie-Akura, Fio-Kope and Addeambra, all of which are suburbs in the constituency.

Mr Gyato’s decision was in response to an appealed made by the people through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) publication has offered to finance the reshaping of the deplorable roads.

The reshaping of the roads is to ensure that the residents in those communities are not cut off from the Municipal capital and adjoining towns due to the bad nature of the network, which becomes inaccessible when it rains in the area.

Mr Gyato told the GNA that he decided to mobilize resources to give the selected roads a phase lift because it had become extremely necessary to keep economic activity going on in those parts of the Krachi East constituency.

He said upgrading the networks would create more visibility for the area and safeguard the livelihoods of the communities, who must use the roads for their farming business and sale of their goods.

“When the chief and their people lamented about their roads as parliamentary candidate for my party, I have considered it as duty to intervene and get some contractors to move to those areas and reshape the roads for them,” he explained to the GNA.

Mr Gmasey Kwaku Bananas and other beneficiaries commended the parliamentary candidate for the initiative to salvage them from the challenges.

They continued that the main objective of the communities is development and that they are ready to partner anyone, who is willing to champion the development of the area.

Some of the farmers and road users could not hide their joy, when GNA visited the site, they expressed their gratefulness for the ongoing work by Mr Gyato.

