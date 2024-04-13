DAMC/Foreign Ministry launch maiden Diplomatic Honours Awards

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 13, GNA – Diplomatic Affairs Media and Communications Limited (DAMC) in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has launched the maiden Diplomatic Honours Awards in Accra.

The Initiative seeks to acknowledge and honours outstanding foreign service officers, diplomatic and non-diplomatic actors and change makers within the diplomatic space.

This historic event on the theme: “Leveraging Diplomacy for Industrialization, Sustainable Development, Peace and Security”, is scheduled to take place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Thursday, 6th June.

It will bring together distinguished diplomats, both serving and retired, international civil servants, senior government officials, the business community, policymakers, the diplomatic corps, traditional leaders and influencers, whose works are positively impacting international relations and contributing to the peace and stability of the world and the prosperity of humanity.

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, speaking at the press launch in Accra, lauded Madam Harriet Nartey, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DAMC for the initiative.

The Minister said Diplomatic Affairs TV had evolved over the years and further commended it for helping to educate Ghanaians on the works of the nation’s serving diplomats.

“…I always keep saying that before you see that a facility has been granted a country, whether it is a grant or whether it is a loan or whatever it is that goes on between two countries for a country like ours, a multi-lateral organization like probably the IMF (International Monetary Fund), the World Bank, the United Nations, it means there is a lot of works that has gone on between the Foreign Ministry involving our Missions Staff outside the country and that institution or the country.”

She reiterated that it was the works that the Foreign Ministry does and the impact that it had that determined the country benefits financially and other goodwills.

She hailed staff of the Foreign Ministry and Ghanaian diplomats for their contributions towards the nation’s socioeconomic development.

On her part, Madam Harriet Nartey, CEO of

DAMC, extended an invitation to the Minister to attend the maiden Diplomatic Honours Awards, which slated for June 6th, in Accra.

Madam Nartey said DAMC had been promoting public diplomacy, peace and security and global cohesion through its informative and engaging shows.

She said aside from their main partners and co-host, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, other esteemed partners include the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Advisory Unit Office of the President, the Diaspora Affairs Unit-Office of the President, the African Continental Free Trade Area (A(CFTA), ECOWAS, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office and the Council on Foreign Relations-Ghana.

“Diplomatic Honours is the first-ever honorary and recognition ceremony for diplomats in Ghana, the sub-region, and the continental level,” she stated.

Organized by the producers of the Diplomatic Affairs TV show, the event will be a night of glitz and glamour bringing together distinguished diplomats, dignitaries, and international leaders from around the world.

She reiterated that the event would project the significant role diplomats play in forging international collaboration, resolving crises, and promoting peace and security,

“Our honorary recognitions will recognize outstanding efforts in diplomacy, mediation, humanitarian work, and sustainable development.”

She said a panel of experts and eminent personalities would carefully evaluate the various interventions undertaken by these diplomats and select deserving winners for each category.

GNA

