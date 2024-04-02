Nkwatia Royals supports over 150 vulnerable people in Kwahu Nkwatia

By Eunice Tekie Tei

Kwahu Nkwatia (E/R), April 02, GNA – The Nkwatia Royals, a benevolent group, have donated assorted items to the aged, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and widows at Kwahu Nkwatia in the Kwahu East District.

The Royals, who are the descendants of the late Nkwatiahene, Nana Atuobi Yiadom IV, presented bags of rice, canned fish, and bottles of oil valued at GHS30,000.00 to the vulnerable groups.

The intention was to bring joy to widows, PWDs, and the elderly in the community during the Easter festivities.

Nana Gyimah Darko Ampim II, the Adehyiehene of Kwahu Nkwatia, facilitated the donation under the distinguished patronage of Mr Christian Kofi Adu Vanlare, the group’s president and co-founder, who made the kind gesture.

At a short ceremony to present the items, Nana Darko Ampem, representing the group, said the gesture formed part of their social responsibility of giving back to society.

He said the group deemed it important to support the needy, widows, elderly, and PWDs in the community, considering their unstable economic situations and regression from their families.

He said 80 per cent of the population in the community were mostly older people and must be supported to improve their livelihoods.

Nana Darko Ampem said the Association, had since its inception in 2016, contributed to the development of the community in areas of education, health, and other social intervention programmes.

He mentioned the donation of laptops to the St. Peters Senior High School and the provision of jerseys, reading materials, printers, and laptops to Nkwatia Nkwatia Junior High School as a few of its support to ensure development in the area.

He said the yearly affair was organised in remembrance of the late chief of Kwahu Nkwatia while ensuring unity and togetherness among the royal family.

He pledged the association’s continuous support to the people of Kwahu Nkwatia through frequent donations and supporting the youth to acquire technical education and improve sporting activities in the area.

Mr Daniel Otchere, the former Assembly Member for the Bronoso-Denteso Electoral Area, who received the items on behalf of the beneficiaries, thanked the group for their assistance and entreated them to sustain their support.

Some beneficiaries who spoke with the Ghana News Agency expressed their appreciation to the group for putting smiles on their faces during the Easter festivities.

The “Nkwatia Royals Food Drive,” is a programme introduced by the Nkwatia Royals of Kwahu, home and abroad, and it is geared towards uniting family members and the community.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

