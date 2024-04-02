Health Worker robbed at gunpoint in Tatale

By Abebe Dawuni

Tatale, April 2, GNA – Mr Albert Yendor, a District Health Information Officer at Tatale in the Northern region has been robbed of his valuable belongings at gunpoint in Tatale.

Narrating his ordeal to the Ghana News Agency in Tatale, Mr Yendor said he was on his way to pick up a bus to Tamale for a workshop when it happened.

He said the robbers were allegedly walking towards the R/C primary school whilst he was also walking speedily in the same direction.

“The robbers after a moment shouted at me to stop. Before I could react to the order, one of them who wielded a gun with a cap covering his face quickly approached me”.

In that situation he said he had to kowtow to their commands as they ordered him to lie prostrate and took away his money, office laptop, and a phone tablet.

“ Immediately after the act, they bolted away into the D/A JHS premises. Prior to this incident, a man also carrying goods from Togo on his way to Zabzugu was said to have allegedly been robbed around the D/A JHS Football Park.”

He appealed to the Tatale District Ghana Police command to intensify night patrols to protect citizens.

Although it has officially been reported to the Tatale District Police, no arrest has been effected yet.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

