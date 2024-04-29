Nkawkaw Diocese of Methodist Church organises 8th Annual Synod Gathering

By Emelia B. Addae

Akoase (E/R), April 29, GNA – The Nkawkaw Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana has organised its Eighth Annual Synod, a significant event that brings together members of the church from various regions to discuss, reflect, and strengthen their faith and community.

During the four-day Synod held at Bethel Chapel – Akoase in Birim North District, members gathered to assess the previous year’s activities and outline plans for the 2024/2025 church period.

Established in 2016, the Nkawkaw Diocese comprises nine Circuits and serves a population of approximately 6,903.

The Right Reverend Atto Barfi-Himbson, the Diocese’s Bishop, highlighted the church’s accomplishments from the past year, which included refurbishing the Hweehwee Methodist Clinic’s Outpatient Department (OPD).

It also engaged members in farming initiatives to cultivate six acres of maize, two acres of beans, and three acres of okro farms to support their economic growth.

Also, the Diocese contributed to the Wesley Towers project in Accra.

Emphasizing various aspects of growth in Christian faith maturity, Rev. Barfi-Himbson said the church focused on physical, emotional, psychological, numerical, financial, and spiritual development.

He emphasised the spiritual growth of Christians saying, “organisms that do not exhibit the desired growth are described as having stunted growth and in the same way, Christians who do not grow into maturity spiritually are considered as babies in the faith.”

The church’s theme for the year is “Discipleship: Growing into Christian Maturity.”

He encouraged members to be active in reading the scriptures, strive to be prayerful and spur the zeal in exhibiting the desired growth in faith.

Regarding the expected 2024 activities, he said the church aimed to intensify and adopt new strategies for evangelism (One focus discipleship model); and conduct an audit of properties in the various Circuits as some church lands were sensing encroachment.

According to him, it has come to the attention of the Diocese that some Methodist schools (25 Kindergarten and 19 Junior High Schools) are experiencing low academic performance.

This has prompted the bishop to charge the Local Managers and Leaders to get involved in the management of the schools.

He said the Diocese would continue the agri-business and start a piggery and poultry farm.

