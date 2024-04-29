Data Link Chaplain urges Christians to read signs of the endtime

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah

Tema, April 29, GNA – Mr. Philip Gebu, the Chaplain of the Data Link Institute of Business and Technology, has urged Christians to get closer in their walk with God as the end time is near.

Mr. Gebu told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview that all signs point to the evidence that the Christian Leader, Jesus Christ, was coming soon, stressing that it was time Christians were careful in their doings to ensure they did not miss heaven.

He mentioned that it was important for believers to be able to read the signs of the times and events that were signalling that the end was near.

He said events such as war, conflicts, the increased level of wickedness and evil in the world, love of money, and a lot more were signs that the end of the world was near.

He said that it was important that believers touch the lives of the less privileged in society, stressing that such acts make God release his blessings onto mankind.

He mentioned that the gift to the less privileged could be in the form of old clothes, foods prepared at home, water, fruits, or anything that could put a smile on the faces of the vulnerable.

“The mystery about giving is that it is a principle that opens doors, so even the poor people must learn to give if they want their poverty to vanish; it is the giving that unlocks the door of plentitude,” he stated.

