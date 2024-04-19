NCCE encourages students to concentrate on their education

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), April 19, GNA – Mr Robert Ekow Ewur, the Central Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has advised students to focus on their studies rather than indulge in anti-social vices which could jeopardise their future.

He said concentrating on their education would help them acquire knowledgeable skills to become responsible and possible mentors in the future.

Mr Ewur made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, after an engagement with the Civic Education Club members of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW).

He said the engagement was part of the Commission’s visit to its Civic Education Clubs in schools in Winneba to encourage them on the need to continue studying the 1992 constitution, to broaden their understanding in democracy and nation building.

He said the NCCE was an independent, non-political governance institution set-up under Article 231 of the Constitution with the mandate to promote the sustainability of Ghana’s democracy.

“We also inculcate in the citizenry, awareness and appreciation of their rights and responsibilities through civic education,” he stated.

Mr Ewur explained that the NCCE Act 1993 (Act 452) enjoined the Commission among others, to inculcate in students the need to realise their roles as future leaders and to actively take part in consolidating Ghana’s Democracy and National Stability.

He said currently the Commission had over 6,000 members of Civic Education Clubs in Basic, Secondary cycle and Tertiary Institutions across the country.

He advised members of the clubs and Ghanaians irrespective of their religious, ethnic or political backgrounds, to uphold peace and unity in all their endeavours towards the sustainability of the country’s democracy and to facilitate national development.

GNA

