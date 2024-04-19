OSP files fresh charges against former PPA Boss 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, April 19, GNA – The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has filed fresh criminal charges against Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA),

He has been charged with eight counts of misusing public office for personal profit and manipulation of procurement processes to gain an unfair advantage in the award of procurement contracts.

The charge sheet, which was filed at the Criminal Division of an Accra High Court, said an additional charge of misusing public office for personal gain against a co-worker, Francis Kwaku Arhin, who happened to be his brother-in-law had been dropped.

The President referred the case to the OSP for prosecution following of an audio-visual documentary titled ” Contracts for Sale,” an investigative piece by Manesseh Azure Awuni that was aired by the Multimedia Group.

Initially, Mr Adjei was charged alongside his brother-in-law, who was the CEO of Talent Discovery Limited on May 25, 2022.

He was alleged to have been a principal shareholder in Talent Discovery Limited, with Mr Arhin holding a minority stake.

The accusation revolved around the exploration of Talent Discovery Limited as a front to secure public contracts.

