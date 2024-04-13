MTN, TECNO partner to bring quality smartphones and improve connectivity  

By Stanley Senya, GNA

Accra, April 13, GNA – MTN Ghana has partnered with TECNO, the leading smartphone brand in Ghana, to launch its newest CAMON 30 model series.

The partnership was in line with MTN’s corporate value to make smartphones accessible to everyone with fast data connectivity allowing individuals benefit from a modern connected life experience.

Mrs Gloria Frempong, Data, Devices and Home Senior Manager, MTN, speaking at the launch said MTN was committed to making Africa a leader in technology.

She said MTN’s partnership with TECNO since 2013 had led to a vast penetration increase in the market, allowing everyone adapt to technology through the usage of smartphones.

Mrs Frempong said this would help achieve the government’s vision on digitalisation.

MTN customers who purchase the new CAMON 30 series enjoys a whooping 2.5G data every month for six months, adding that it would ensure everyone gets access to the right device and right data network, she said.

She added that MTN would continue to partner TECNO if they released other versions of their smartphone devices.

The CAMON 30 series smartphones come with advanced features and capabilities that include a 6.7-inch OLED display supporting full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut, a 5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology, a 50MP Selfie and 50MP main camera RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor, a 108MP Ultra Definition camera that support 4K and HDR video, up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of internal storage, a large 5000mAh battery with a 70W supercharger.

It also has an innovative “Magic Skin” material technology that is waterproof, heat, cold, stain and abrasion resistant as well as fingerprint proof, comes in leather skin and a powerful octa-core processor making it an ideal device for power users.

Me Solomon Ghandi, Branch Manager, Northern Sector, Tecno, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the device has an Artificial Intelligence (AI) functions which allows users able to edit images with a single click.

He added that it had an infrared receiver which allowed users to control their television sets, air-conditions, decoder’s and cctv cameras.

“The camera sensor is being provided by SONY making it a powerful device for clear, sharp and quality pictures and videos”, he said.

GNA

