Ho East Catechists of EPCG attend three-day retreat 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA

Awudome Tsito (V/R), April 13, GNA – A three-day retreat of the Ho East Presbytery Catechists Union of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana (EPCG), has opened at Awudome Tsito in the Ho West district of the Volta Region.

Reverend Chief Superintendent of Prisons (CSP) George Akuamoah-Boateng, in charge of the Ho East Presbytery, EPCG, who opened the retreat on Saturday noted that the Catechists were indispensable assets in the growth of the church.

“The role of the Catechist is very crucial in the growth of the church,” he said.

The retreat is on the theme: “Care for God’s Creation, the Mission of the Church.”

Rev Akuamoah-Boateng therefore urged them to be proactive in the implementation of the church’s policies.

“It is policies that run the church,” he said.

He also asked them to improve the cordial relationships between them and other ministers of the church.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng said the Church was doing everything possible to improve the welfare of its agents.

“Without unity the church will suffer,” he said.

Rev. CSP Akuamoah Boateng entreated members of the Church to work to protect the environment from degradation as a way of caring for God’s creation.

Catechist Lord Hodinya, President of the Union, reminded his colleagues that though their work was not financially rewarding they should work diligently for the propagation of the gospel.

He said the leadership of the Union was working on a welfare package for members.

Togbe Gobo Dake XII, Chief of Awudome Tsito, commended the church for collaborating with traditional authorities in the development agenda of their communities.

He particularly thanked the congregation in Awudome Tsito for their role in the development of the community.

GNA

