Missing penis: Court remands another Trader over false alarm

By Joyce Danso

Accra, April 03, GNA- A 20-year-old trader who allegedly made false claims that his penis had vanished causing fear and panic at Kasoa has been remanded by a District Court in Awutu Breku in the Central Region.

Osman Mohammed has been charged with publication of false news and deceit of public officer.

Mohammed and his accomplices namely Abdulah and Tamim who are at large, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and assault and causing harm to Abdulai Abdul Rahaman Ibrahim, the complainant and stealing 100,000 Naira.

Mohammed’s plea was not taken by the court presided over by Naomi Kontuor.

He is expected to reappear on April 11, 2024.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Sergeant Ernest Theodore Osei told the court the complainant was a Nigerian from Kogi State.

It told the court that the Police in the Central East Command had been receiving numerous reports of the vanishing of people’s manhood resulting in the assault of innocent people.

The prosecution said on March 25, 2024, the complainant travelled to Kasoa to pay a visit to a relative and transact phone business but did not meet the said relative and he became stranded.

On March 27, 2024, at about 1330 hours, the complainant decided to go back to Nigeria and whiles on his way to the station, he met the accused persons at a spot within the Kpormittey community in Kasoa and he approached them to ask of his brother.

The prosecution said Mohmmed raised an alarm informing others around that the complainant touched his body and his penis vanished.

According to the prosecution, the accused and others arrested and subjected him to severe beatings.

The prosecution said the police later moved in and rescued the complainant who had marks of assault.

The prosecutor said during investigations, the complainant claimed his assailants took100,000 Naira from his bag.

Medical forms were issued by the Police to the complainant and Mohammed to Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment and examination.

The prosecution said the complainant was treated and discharged.

In the case of Mohammed, the prosecution said a team of medical doctors led by Dr Boampong Ebenezer confirmed with a report that Mohammed’s penis was “stable”.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

