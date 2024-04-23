Military helicopters collide over Malaysian naval base, ten dead

Bangkok, Apr. 23, (dpa/GNA) – Two military helicopters crashed during a training session over a naval base on Malaysia’s west coast early on Tuesday killing ten people, local media reported citing the country’s navy.

Singaporean news channel CNA cited the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) as saying in a statement that a navy helicopter with seven crew on board and another one with three passengers crashed at 9:32 am (0132 GMT) at the naval base in Lumut, some 200 kilometres north-west of Kuala Lumpur.

“All victims confirmed dead on the scene and sent to the Lumut Navy base armed forces hospital for process of identification,” CNA cited the navy statement as saying, adding that Perak police chief Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri confirmed that 10 people died.

CNA reported that the helicopters were training for a flyover for the 90th Naval Day celebration, which is due to take place in a few days’ time.

Photos of the scene showed the completely destroyed remains of the aircraft.

The cause of the accident was initially unclear and the RMN was set to “establish an investigation board to identify the cause of the incident,” CNA cited the navy as saying. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

