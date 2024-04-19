Mankessim murder case: Court empanels jury, trial set for May 15

By Prince Acquah

Cape Coast, April 19, GNA – The Cape Coast High Court II, has successfully empanelled a seven-member jury for the trial of the two men who allegedly murdered a 25-year-old aspiring nurse in cold blood in Mankessim.

The court failed in its first attempt to constitute the jury on Tuesday, April 16, after the second accused person, Michael Darko, rejected two of the jury members.

The court was, however, successful on Thursday April 18, despite the rejection of three selected members and has, thus, set Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to commence the trial in earnest.

The trial will continue on Thursday, May 16; Wednesday May 22, and Thursday, May 23.

Christopher Ekow Clark Quansah, alias Nana Clark, 65-year-old trader and Michael Darko, 48-year-old pastor, are standing trial for allegedly killing Georgina Asor Botchwey.

They have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, but they have denied committing the offences.

The accused persons have also pleaded not guilty to three charges of unlawfully possessing explosives, firearms, and ammunition.

Presiding judge, Justice John Mark Alifu, in his opening statement to the jury, cautioned them to be open-minded and deal with the case based on the evidence presented and not with prejudice.

He warned of dire consequences if jury members acted in ways that interfered with fair trial such as receiving gifts from persons connected to the case before, during and after the trial.

The Prosecution led by Vincent Nyineku, Principal State Attorney, with Clara Mensah, his assistant told the court that they would present seven witnesses for the trial including Alfred Duodu, a brother of the deceased, Jonathan Obeng, the man who dug the grave, and a CID officer.

They also hinted of submitting incontrovertible evidence to further their case.

Mr Roland A.K. Hamilton, counsel for Darko, sensing an attempt by the prosecution to play on the sentiment and emotions of the jury, urged the members not to fall for the ploy but pay critical attention to the evidence.

The facts of the case are that the deceased, Georgina Asor Botchwey, a resident of Yeji in the Bono East Region, an applicant seeking admission at the Ankaful Psychiatric Nursing School in the Central Region, arrived in Cape Coast on Thursday, September 8, 2022, for an interview.

She called Darko, who was her senior sister’s fiancé, when she arrived informing him of her arrival in Cape Coast.

Darko then offered to pick her up after her interview at the Nursing School and later arrived in a taxi as had been arranged.

He sent her to Pedu Junction in Cape Coast, where Nana Clark had parked his Benz Car with registration number GT 8686-C, which she joined.

Clark then drove them to Akwaakrom near Mankessim, seized the deceased’s iPhone and locked her in a room.

Clark and Darko went to Asikafo Ambantem, a suburb of Mankessim, where they allegedly dug a hole in an uncompleted storey building belonging to Clark where they later took the lady to.

On September 9, 2022, around mid-day, Clark and Darko allegedly killed Georgina by hitting her head with a club and when she fell, Darko strangled her till she died.

The two allegedly took away some pubic hair of the deceased and left the uncompleted storey building around 0200hours the next day.

A complaint was lodged at the Police station by the brother of the deceased, Mr Alfred Duodu, a soldier, after frantic efforts to reach his sister proved futile.

The Police later picked up an intelligence that Darko picked up Georgina at Ankaful.

Armed with the information, the Police searched for Darko, who was arrested on Friday, September 19, at Anomabo and he admitted to the crime upon interrogation.

He subsequently led the Police to where the deceased had been buried and the body was exhumed.

Further Police intelligence later led to the arrest of Clark in his hideout at Ekumfi Akwaakrom.

The accused persons were first put before the Cape Coast District Court II, presided over by Madam Bernice Mensima Ackon, and were charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit murder and murder.

GNA

