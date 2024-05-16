Respect rules governing ongoing voter registration exercise – NCCE to political parties  

By Benjamin A. Commey

Accra, May 16, GNA – The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has urged political parties to follow the rules governing the ongoing voter registration exercise to curb pockets of violence that have disrupted the process in several centres.

The 21-day exercise, which began on May 7 and will end on May 27, 2024, has been marked by violence, resulting in injuries to some persons.

On Sunday, May 12, 2024, the Ghana Police Service announced that Alhaji Collins Dauda, the Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, had been arrested for alleged involvement in violent acts at a registration centre in Kukuom.

Several other disruptive incidents have been recorded during the exercise.

Dr. Imurana Mohammed, Director of Programmes at the NCCE, expressed concern about the pockets of violence that had defined the exercise.

He said that voter registration should not lead to chaos given that the country had been going through the process for over three decades and warned that the matter needed to be addressed promptly because it could compromise the country’s elections on December 7, 2024.

“We find it unfortunate, and we call on politicians, we have done 30 years of elections, 30 years of democracy and we are at a crossroads. You can see in our neighbouring countries the sought of things that are happening, democracies are falling, some of the countries are going, coupled with our own internal challenges,

“I think this is not the time we should have this sought of things and we call on politicians to play by the rules,” he said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of a sensitization exercise for some Customs officers of the Ghana Revenue Authority in Accra on Wednesday, to commemorate this year’s Constitution Week.

Dr Mohammed advised the various political parties, notably the two largest parties – the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress – to follow the laws that govern such activities to ensure future peaceful exercises.

“The rules are simple – registering to vote in an election, the qualifications are simple. If you are not qualified, do not go there. If for some reason there are doubts as to the qualification of the individual, the EC has made another layer of complaint that you can lodge,” he added.

He also charged the security agencies to arrest any person or group of persons who fomented violence at the registration centres and prosecute them to serve as a deterrent to others.

“So, the fighting, the violence we are seeing, we condemn it in no uncertain terms. and we call on the security agencies, whoever is involved should be brought to book,” he stressed.

The Constitution Week was instituted in 2001 to commemorate the country’s return to constitutional rule in January 1993.

It is to create and sustain awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution to deepen and sustain Ghana’s democracy.

It also aims to raise awareness among Ghanaians about the need to uphold national unity, and peaceful coexistence, and instill patriotism in citizens.

This year’s celebration is on the theme: “Together We Can Build Ghana So, Get Involved.”

Dr Mohammed charged Ghanaians to continue to uphold the tenets of the 1992 Constitution, which had served the country for over 30 years, to sustain peace and stability.

He also urged politicians to be circumspect in their utterances during campaigns, especially comments that centred on religion, to avoid instigating religious tensions.

Mr Charles Lumor, Chief Revenue Officer, Preventive General Duties at the GRA – Customs Division, charged officers to be agents of peace to ensure peaceful elections in December.

“You must be the first citizens to defend the Constitution and the peace of the country because your jobs are only guaranteed under a peaceful country,” he emphasised.

He also advised them to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the Constitution to enable them to discharge their duties professionally.

GNA

