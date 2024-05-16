Boy, 5, dies in fall from upper floor of east London block of flats

May 16 (BBC/GNA) – A five-year-old boy has died after falling from a tower block of flats in east London.

The child fell from the upper floors of Jacobs House in New City Road, Plaistow, at about 06:00 BST. He died at the scene.

A neighbour who called the emergency services said the boy’s parents were “inconsolable”.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner, the Met Police says.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this time,” a Met spokesperson said, adding they were supporting relatives with specialist officers.

A resident of Jacob’s House, who gave his name as JJ, said the boy had lived on the 15th floor.

He said he witnessed a man go to the boy and cry out: “No, my son.”

Another resident, Ansert Davis, said he saw the boy’s father “rolling on the floor” and also “saying ‘my son'”.

Mr Davis, who had previously seen the family playing on the swings, said the boy’s mother was “distraught”.

He saw another neighbour run out to try and help: “She came running around, took one look at the child and turned back shaking.

“I keep seeing the image in my head. It’s so sad, I’ve got a grandkid about this age. Oh my God, it’s like seeing your own kids.”

Another resident, who did not give their name, said the boy was an Arsenal supporter and described him as “a really nice boy.”

GNA/Credit: BBC

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

