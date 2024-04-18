Kpone MCE commends security agencies for maintaining peace 

By Elizabeth Larkwor Baah, GNA

Kpone, April 18, GNA – Dr. Samuel Okoe Amanquah, the Kpone-Katamanso, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has commended the security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service, for maintaining peace in the municipality.

Dr. Amanquah said the security situation in the area had improved due to the hard work and vigilance of the security agencies.

He said their vigilance had resulted in a drastic reduction of violent crimes in the municipality, adding that robbery activities on motorbikes were being monitored closely by the police.

He gave the commendation during the 2024 first quarter assembly meeting, noting that the chieftaincy and land fronts had also remained relatively calm.

He added that the assembly collaborated with the police service to demolish some of the ghettos used as hideouts for criminals and miscreants.

Dr. Amanquah said that the assembly distributed and installed 342 street lights in the entire municipality as part of measures to enhance security.

The MCE said the security council would continue to collaborate with stakeholders to address and resolve all security issues that may arise.

He also said they would ensure that the police were supported in discharging their duties effectively and efficiently for the peace in the municipality.

