EPL Ghana holds first deep dive training for security services  

By Comfort Sena Fetrie-Akagbor, GNA

Tamale, April 18, GNA – The first deep dive training session for 25 high-performing Professionals Engaged Against Conflict & Endangerment (P.E.A.C.E) Fellowship public sector professionals has been held in Tamale.

The three-day training was to build and upskill the capacity of the country’s key security sector professionals to enhance their knowledge in security-civilian relations, strengthen public safety and security, restore trust and confidence with civilians, ensure conflict prevention and crime-scene responsiveness in and between at-risk communities in the Northern, North East and Upper East Regions.

The participants were in-service professionals drawn from the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Ghana National Fire Service from communities in the Northern, North East and Upper East Regions.

The initiative is being implemented by the Emerging Public Leaders of Ghana (EPL Ghana) and supported by the United States Embassy in Ghana, and Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), and the Ministry of Interior.

Mr Kevin Brosnahan, Press Attache, U.S Embassy in Ghana, speaking during the training in Tamale, said, “One of the best ways to prevent conflict and support peace is to improve the delivery and reach of public services. That’s one reason we’re investing in our partnership with Ghana’s public servants.”

Mr Harrison Boakye Owusu, Partnerships and Sustainability Manager, EPL Ghana, said the initiative would run for 12 months and would engage and equip 100 participants via series of online symposia to become early warning resources, improve their peacebuilding skills, and also enable them to work more effectively to deliver critical peace and security services to communities in the regions in the north.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Duuti Tuaruka, Northern Regional Commander, Ghana Police Service, urged participants to use the skills acquired to improve upon their strategies to prevent and manage election related violence.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr Raymond Wejong Adofiem, Upper East Regional Commander, Ghana Police Service, advised the security agencies to use their codes of conduct to promote peaceful elections to promote development.

